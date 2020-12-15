Angela P. Dello Stritto

AUBURN - Angela P. Dello Stritto, 83, joined her heavenly family on December 12, 2020 after months of kindly, attentive care by Access To Home Care Services and Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Angie was a life-long resident of Auburn and worked at Red Star Express for 39 years heading up the insurance claims department. Angie loved her travels, especially trips to Italy for family visits, to Paris to ring in the new millennium, and to Hawaii. She also thoroughly enjoyed day trips to area casinos and local restaurants. She is especially remembered for her love of good food and her cooking prowess of stuffed mushrooms and calamari sauce each Christmas Eve.

Angie was pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and Concetta Catalano Dello Stritto and brothers Anthony and Albert Dello Stritto, She is survived by nieces: Anna Irvin (FL), Laura Ambrosio (TN); several other nieces, nephews and relatives; and her close cousins Mary Dello Stritto Tumminello, Linda Dello Stritto Cavanaugh, Maria Dello Stritto, Melina Dello Stritto Carnicelli, Donald Dello Stritto, and Janet Dello Stritto Graham; as well as Jeffrey Cavanaugh, Amy Cavanaugh McKay and Colleen Cavanaugh and their children.

Burial service is private at the convenience of the family in the springtime. Charitable donations in memory of Angie to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) and Wounded Healers Bereavement Support Group (WHBSG), 511 Westlake St, Horseheads, NY 14845.