Angela P. Dello Stritto

AUBURN - Angela P. Dello Stritto, 83, joined her heavenly family on December 12, 2020 after months of kindly, attentive care by Access To Home Care Services and Finger Lakes Center for Living.

Angie was a life-long resident of Auburn and worked at Red Star Express for 39 years heading up the insurance claims department. Angie loved her travels, especially trips to Italy for family visits, to Paris to ring in the new millennium, and to Hawaii. She also thoroughly enjoyed day trips to area casinos and local restaurants. She is especially remembered for her love of good food and her cooking prowess of stuffed mushrooms and calamari sauce each Christmas Eve.

Angie was pre-deceased by her parents Joseph and Concetta Catalano Dello Stritto and brothers Anthony and Albert Dello Stritto, She is survived by nieces: Anna Irvin (FL), Laura Ambrosio (TN); several other nieces, nephews and relatives; and her close cousins Mary Dello Stritto Tumminello, Linda Dello Stritto Cavanaugh, Maria Dello Stritto, Melina Dello Stritto Carnicelli, Donald Dello Stritto, and Janet Dello Stritto Graham; as well as Jeffrey Cavanaugh, Amy Cavanaugh McKay and Colleen Cavanaugh and their children.

Burial service is private at the convenience of the family in the springtime. Charitable donations in memory of Angie to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) and Wounded Healers Bereavement Support Group (WHBSG), 511 Westlake St, Horseheads, NY 14845.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 15, 2020.
Your reward in heaven was was well earned Rest In Peace dear cousin
Mary & Sal Tumminello
December 21, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family. I´ll sure miss that smile of hers. The long talks, laughs, and tears. She´s one of the strongest people I know. Im thankful I was a part of her journey and for all the times we´ve spent together. She will be deeply missed
Ally Smithers
December 15, 2020
I remember her well from my days growing up on Orchard Street. She was a gentle soul and always kind to me.
Sandy Lesch
December 15, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Angie. She was my neighbor for many years and will be missed. Condolences to her family.
Barbara Schardt
December 15, 2020
