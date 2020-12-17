Angeline Lippa Fecco

May 22, 1925 - Dec. 15, 2020

AUBURN - Angeline Lippa Fecco, 95, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Angeline was born in Syracuse on May 22, 1925, to the late Joseph and Jennie Postal Cristantielli.

Angeline was employed with P&R Factory and then later retired from Auburn Enlarged School District as the first Head Cook in the school district. She enjoyed baking, traveling, trips to the Turning Stone and del Lago, and all of the activities at Westminster Manor. Above all Angeline cherished the time she spent with her family.

Angeline is survived by her loving and devoted son, Joseph (Tammy) Lippa; her grandson, Brian (Shauna) Lippa; great grandchildren: Samantha Jo and Rocco Lippa and Jordyn and Landyn Garcia; her sister-in-law, Carol Cristantielli; her brother-in-law, Joe (Josephine Cristantielli); step children: Celeste, Anne, Michael, Thomas and John; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Angeline was predeceased by her first husband, Onorato Lippa; son, Ralph Lippa; her second husband, Michael Fecco; sister, Lucy Mamarelliand, her brother, Anthony Cristantielli.

Angeline was a devout Catholic and was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Auburn.

A special thanks to the staff at Auburn Community Hospital for the compassion and care provided to Angie. The Family also wants to acknowledge and thank the staff at Westminster Manor who provided a safe/loving home and became like family to Angie over the last 12 years.

Due to the Covid Pandemic a graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at St. Joseph's Cemetery (Sand Beach Entrance; Gate 5). A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Westminster Manor, 81 South Street, Auburn, NY 13021, or Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Auburn, NY 13021. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn.