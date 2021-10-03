Menu
Ann Elizabeth Ashby
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY

Ann Elizabeth Ashby

Nov. 23, 1922 - Sept. 25, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Ann Elizabeth Ashby, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2021 in the Commons on Saint Anthony, Auburn.

Ann enjoyed her life everyday, and as all of her friends and family knew, she was active throughout her many years. She also enjoyed her later years living at West Shore Apartments in Weedsport, where she made many friends.

Ann is survived by a daughter, Linda Tortorello of Auburn; two sons: Rodney (Tina) Ashby of Mt. Dora, FL and Jeff (Karen) Ashby of Weedsport; and daughter-in-law Gina Ashby of TX. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.

She is predeceased by her parents Lucille Bloss Dyett; her stepfather Dunston Dewey; son Harold E "Toby" Ashby, Jr.; and longtime companion Roy Snyder.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Faatz – Crofut Home in Auburn, for the wonderful care that they showed Ann during her short stay there.

Per Ann's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the Weedsport Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 457, Weedsport, NY 13166.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit https://www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I met Ann Ashby many years ago at west shore apartments.She was like a grandmother to my grandchildren.she will be missed
Bueleh L Cavanagh
Friend
October 3, 2021
Linda I´m so sorry for the loss of your Mother I know you were very close to her. My prayers are with you. Kit
Kit Shorr
October 3, 2021
