Ann E. DeForge

AUBURN - Ann E. DeForge, 74 of 149 Cottage St., Auburn passed away suddenly on December 15, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital following a fall at her home.

Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Deering) Greene. Ann was a 1964 graduate of Mount Carmel High School and received her Bachelor's Degree from St. Lawrence University and her Master's Degree from SUNY Albany. Ann was a teacher for 35 years and her last position was in the Geneva School District where she taught English.

Ann was an avid reader and enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband in their camper. She loved listening to bluegrass music and volunteered for many years at St. Alphonsus Rectory. Ann enjoyed time with friends and family.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Albert "Butch" DeForge; two children: Kathy (Ronald) Wood and Karen DeForge; three sisters: Bevan (Mark) Angier, Kathryn Greene, Nancy (Peter); a brother Christopher (Kathy); many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

There are no visiting hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in her memory December 22, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions in her name to American Diabetes Association. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.