Ann R. "Becky" Denton
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

Ann R. "Becky" Denton

July 11, 1967 - June 24, 2021

VENICE - Ann R. "Becky" Denton, born July 11, 1967 in Williamsport, PA. went home to be with our Lord on June 24, 2021 at home with her husband at her side.

Becky loved and served Jesus. She was a member of the Scipio Community Church, taught Sunday School, served as pianist, and hosted ladies of the church for Bible study. She volunteered for the Moravia Red Cross Blood Drive.

Becky is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Edward; three daughters: Michelle (Dennis) Nardi, Diana Denton, Susan (Brendan) Chandler; son David Denton, (fiance Megan Reynolds); brother Gary (Wendy) Mutchler; sisters: Karen (Gary) Steffen, and Janet (Jon) Bratt; brother-in-law Perry (Andrea) Denton; mother-in-law Genevieve Denton; five nieces; and two nephews. Predeceased by her parents Eugene and Ethel Mutchler and father-in-law Edward Denton, Sr.

Calling hours will be held at Scipio Community Church, 3434 NY Route 34, Scipio Center, NY on June 30, 2021 from 3:00 -6:00 PM with a memorial service immediately following at 6:00 PM. Services will be live streamed at www.scipiochurch.com via Facebook and YouTube.

In lieu of flowers, make donations to Samaritan's Purse, Long Hill Fire Department, Scipio Community Church, Southern Cayuga Ambulance, Strong Memorial Hospital or give a pint of blood in her honor.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Scipio Community Church
3434 NY Route 34, Scipio Center, NY
Jun
30
Service
6:00p.m.
live streamed at www.scipiochurch.com via Facebook and YouTube
NY
Jun
30
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Scipio Community Church
3434 NY Route 34, Scipio Center, NY
Shurtleff Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Doug and Kathie Shurtleff
June 29, 2021
We are so sorry for you folks as we hear of Becky´s passing. Becky is a uniquely talented lady in many ways, who we know also persevered with many unique health challenges in this life. As you are, we are glad to know that Becky had a personal relationship with Christ as her Savior, and that she has now met the Lord and been reunited with her family members and others who preceded her. We realize this is a very difficult time of transition for all of you, though, and our thoughts and prayers are with you in the days and months ahead.
Lari & Becky
June 29, 2021
Deepest sympathy on your family´s loss. Many prayers for all. Sincerely
Lee & Jane Gendron
June 28, 2021
Ed, Just got the word Of Becky's passing. So very sorry for your families and the communities loss! I remember being so very grateful for Jody's Faith in Christ! You as well with Becky's Faith! Ed, time does indeed heal. Just think man, someday we'll all be together with new bodies! It's got to be an improvement on the one God gave me down here! Love ya man. Tell your Brother that I Love him too! Forever in Christ.
Doug Shurtleff
June 28, 2021
GOD carefully chooses the people very carefully to pass on His message. He decided Becky was perfect and He is so right.
Linda Klipple Surce
Friend
June 28, 2021
Edward and Family, Even in her days of terrible illness and pain, she kept the faith and her passing eases that for her, but not you. The gifts and blessings she has given so many because of her example of faith and trust will live with all those she touched. God has given and taken a treasure. Her life mattered. Peace to you in days to come.
Linda Klipple Surace
Friend
June 27, 2021
My love to all the family. May you find comfort in knowing others share your loss. I loved Becky, and will miss her.
Grace Byers
Family
June 27, 2021
Edward and Family, Becky, such a special person with sparkling eyes and mischievous child-like smile. Her courage and kind-hearted and generous soul touched the lives of everyone who knew her. May God keep you in His care and comfort you during this difficult time. Our deepest sympathies and love... The Klipple Family
My sincere condolences to Ed and the family. I have very fond memories of Becky as a wonderful, kind neighbor. Such a loving person to all who knew her with an infectious smile and laugh that could make a bad day just disappear. Keep your memories close and think of her with love as I´m sure she´s watching over all of you. Peace... Shelley
Shelley Sherboneau
Friend
June 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results