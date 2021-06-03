Menu
Ann V. Martens
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY

Ann V. Martens

May 13, 1933 - June 1, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Ann V. Martens passed away on June 1, 2021.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

A mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport with Interment to follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport.

In memory of Ann, donations may be made to the Weedsport Fire Department, 8892 South Street, Weedsport, NY 13166.

Ann was born May 13, 1933, daughter of Ralph and Viola Vreeland of Montezuma, NY. Ann was a 1951 graduate of Port Byron Central School. Widow of Lucien J. Martens. Ann was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Weedsport, NY.

Surviving are her two sons: Lucien R. Martens of Seneca Falls NY and John C. (Kim) Martens of Port Byron, NY; daughter, Dolores M. (Rob) Davis of Syracuse, NY; stepson, Robert (Maxine) Martens of Union Springs, NY; two stepdaughters: Patricia (Pete) Lussier of Sweedsboro NJ and Rosemary Martens of Kelseyville, CA; her sister, Lila Gay of Savannah, NY; a sister-in-law, Clarisse Coggins of Waterloo, NY; five grandchildren; 11 stepgrandchildren; six great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

One stepson, Emiel Martens, predeceased her in 2000.

Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY
Jun
5
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
Weedsport, NY
Jun
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Church
Hamilton St., Weedsport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
Mom, you were such a wonderful Mother in Law to me. And a very wonderful person. Not a day goes by that I don't think of you. I miss you and love you very much. Bob
Bob Davis
August 2, 2021
I will always love and miss you Mom. You were wonderful to me. Love, your son in law, Rob.
Bob Davis
Rob Davis
Family
June 7, 2021
I will always love and miss you Mom. You were wonderful to me. Love, your sin in law, Rob.
Bob Davis
Family
June 6, 2021
We were so lucky to have known Ann. Her memory will be with us forever.
Long live her Texas Caviar and Manhattans!
Tom Mattingly and Ted Austin
Theodore M. Austin and Thomas J. Mattingly
Friend
June 4, 2021
Luke and Deloris, I am so sorry for your loss.
Melanie Willis Taylor
June 4, 2021
We will be there in spirit to celebrate the wonderful life Aunt Ann lived. She will be missed greatly! We love you all. -Hugs-
Mindy, Hannah & Nolan Riley
Family
June 3, 2021
Ann was a strong, caring, wonderful lady. She taught me a lot about life. She was always loving and one of my best friends. I got to meet some of her family and I could see the love they have for her.. I will miss her. She is now with her heavenly family.. God bless you.. Love Doreen and Mark
Doreen M Corkran
Friend
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Your Mom was a great neighbor to my Mom, Mary Brown for many years. Your Mom kept a watchful eye on our Mom when she was out gardening which we were always thankful for. She will be missed in our neighborhood. Prayers to all of you...
Tracy Brown
Friend
June 3, 2021
Thinking of all of you in this hard time.
Jessica Gridley
June 3, 2021
We will miss you Aunt Ann. Forever in our memories. Thoughts and prayers to Luke, Delores and John.
Steve and Cindy Yuhas
Family
June 3, 2021
My sincere condolences to Ann's family. My prayers are with you at this most difficult time.
Josephine Falsey
Friend
June 3, 2021
Ann was a special lady. Always friendly and kind.
Barbara Colvin
Friend
June 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with your families.
Mark Malvaso
Work
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results