Anna Hoffmann
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Anna Hoffmann

1965-2021

AURORA - Anna died unexpectedly at her home last Saturday.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; mother, Leslie Swinerton of Geary, OK; father, Mark C. Engelbrecht of Des Moines, IA; and sister, Sara Jensen of Des Moines, IA

Anna grew up in Iowa and Nebraska and graduated from Verde Valley School in Sedona, AZ. Horses and art were her things back then. Anna and Michael moved to Aurora in 1997. She was proud to be a decorator at MacKenzie-Childs Ltd. for 17 years. She made many dear friends in Aurora. People could not help but smile at her mix of vulnerability, frankness and irreverence. She will be missed.

Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so very sad to hear of Anna's passing from our Aurora relatives. I have wonderful memories of Anna and our fun times working together back at the Syracuse New Times some 28 years ago...I wish I had been better about staying in touch with her and Mike...Every once in awhile, they would pop into my head and I would smile/laugh and remember. She and Mike were at our wedding in '93...We were in the St. Patrick's Day Parade together...riding on the SNT Float (I have to find those old photos now)...We shared a lot of laughs and mischief. Such a beautiful person. She really was. May she rest in peace. Thinking of you, Mike...Sending our love, Sheila & Kevin Ossit (Zack, Nathan and Maggie)
Sheila & Kevin Ossit
September 27, 2021
The writer of this obituary describes precisely the person I played with and knew in my youth, and loved: "People could not help but smile at her mix of vulnerability, frankness and irreverence. She will be missed." Thank you!
Abigail Hamilton
Family
June 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Michael Hoffmann and Anna's extended family on her sudden death. May she rest in peace.
Mary Czelusniak
Other
June 7, 2021
