Anna Hoffmann

1965-2021

AURORA - Anna died unexpectedly at her home last Saturday.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; mother, Leslie Swinerton of Geary, OK; father, Mark C. Engelbrecht of Des Moines, IA; and sister, Sara Jensen of Des Moines, IA

Anna grew up in Iowa and Nebraska and graduated from Verde Valley School in Sedona, AZ. Horses and art were her things back then. Anna and Michael moved to Aurora in 1997. She was proud to be a decorator at MacKenzie-Childs Ltd. for 17 years. She made many dear friends in Aurora. People could not help but smile at her mix of vulnerability, frankness and irreverence. She will be missed.

Arrangements by the Pettigrass Funeral Home.