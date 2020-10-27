Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Anna M. Mawson

Anna M. Mawson

WEEDSPORT - Anna M. Mawson, 85 of Liberty Street, Weedsport went peacefully into Heaven Friday, October 23, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital, with her children by her side. Born in Auburn to the late Walter and Lilly Mae Devoe Janes, Anna worked in Auburn's Dunn and McCarthy Shoe Factory. She enjoyed bingo, bowling at Rainbow Lanes, crossword puzzles, dancing and listening to her favorite entertainer, Elvis Presley. Anna never complained, always smiled and loved being with her family.

She is survived by five daughters: Debra Stairs (Mark) of N. Syracuse, Anne Richards (Wayne) of TX, Patricia Chilson (Richard) of Port Byron, Elizabeth Beaulieu (Raymond) of Solvay and Marjorie Lasher of Weedsport; two sons: James Hanna (Yvonne) of Weedsport and David Hanna (Gerry) of Liverpool; sisters: Ruth, Sylvian, Mary and Marion; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anna is predeceased her first husband Edward W. Hanna and second husband William Mawson; three brothers: Albert, Arthur and Walter; and a sister Helen Scott.

Calling hours will be conducted 5 to 7pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Face coverings and social distancing will be enforced. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Anna to the Weedsport Fire Department, 8892 South St., Weedsport, NY 13166

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.