Anna M. Mawson

WEEDSPORT - Anna M. Mawson, 85 of Liberty Street, Weedsport went peacefully into Heaven Friday, October 23, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital, with her children by her side. Born in Auburn to the late Walter and Lilly Mae Devoe Janes, Anna worked in Auburn's Dunn and McCarthy Shoe Factory. She enjoyed bingo, bowling at Rainbow Lanes, crossword puzzles, dancing and listening to her favorite entertainer, Elvis Presley. Anna never complained, always smiled and loved being with her family.

She is survived by five daughters: Debra Stairs (Mark) of N. Syracuse, Anne Richards (Wayne) of TX, Patricia Chilson (Richard) of Port Byron, Elizabeth Beaulieu (Raymond) of Solvay and Marjorie Lasher of Weedsport; two sons: James Hanna (Yvonne) of Weedsport and David Hanna (Gerry) of Liverpool; sisters: Ruth, Sylvian, Mary and Marion; and many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Anna is predeceased her first husband Edward W. Hanna and second husband William Mawson; three brothers: Albert, Arthur and Walter; and a sister Helen Scott.

Calling hours will be conducted 5 to 7pm Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. Face coverings and social distancing will be enforced. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Weedsport Rural Cemetery. Contributions may be made in memory of Anna to the Weedsport Fire Department, 8892 South St., Weedsport, NY 13166

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.