Anna Lauretta (Nocilli) Patella

May 15, 1920 - Dec. 16, 2020

AUBURN - Anna Lauretta (Nocilli) Patella passed away on December 16, 2020 at 100 years of age. She was born on May 15, 1920 to the late Louis and Laura (Giannone) Nocilli.

A life-long resident of Auburn, Anne loved the city she grew up in and was so proud of its historical significance.

A life-long learner, and passionate reader, Anne continued to read the daily paper well into her 99th year and was always knowledgeable about current events.

A deeply spiritual woman, Anne possessed great kindness, compassion, and caring for others, particularly for those less fortunate. Her faith was a source of great comfort.

Anne was also a wonderful cook and baker. She generously shared her culinary specialties, her pride for the family's Italian heritage, as well as her gift for writing and love of art, which influenced her children and grandchildren in their own endeavors.

Anne's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by daughter, Caryn (Charles Allen) of Lowville; son, Francis (Cathleen Patella)of Auburn; and son, Donald Patella of Seneca Falls. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jordan Allen of Los Angeles; Emilie Allen (Patrick McAvoy) of Saranac Lake; Braden Allen of Rochester, NY; and her great-grandchildren: Naomi Allen, Everett and Fia Allen-McAvoy. Anne also leaves behind a beloved sister, Teresa DeTerlizzi and many beloved nieces and nephews who loved her so much.

Anne was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Carmen Patella, grandson Tristan Allen, daughter-in-law Rose Patella, and siblings, Anthony Nocilly, Clara DeTerlizzi, Mary Michaels, Irma Tanous.

We wish to thank the Third floor staff at the Commons for the love and support given to Anne during her stay. She very much appreciated the kindness shown to her. To quote a familiar prayer, "I shall pass through this world but once. If, therefore, there is any good that I can do, any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now; let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again."

Donations may be made to a local food pantry, Salvation Army, or charity of one's choice. Private family services will be held at Pettigrass Funeral Home.