Anna Lauretta Patella
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Anna Lauretta (Nocilli) Patella

May 15, 1920 - Dec. 16, 2020

AUBURN - Anna Lauretta (Nocilli) Patella passed away on December 16, 2020 at 100 years of age. She was born on May 15, 1920 to the late Louis and Laura (Giannone) Nocilli.

A life-long resident of Auburn, Anne loved the city she grew up in and was so proud of its historical significance.

A life-long learner, and passionate reader, Anne continued to read the daily paper well into her 99th year and was always knowledgeable about current events.

A deeply spiritual woman, Anne possessed great kindness, compassion, and caring for others, particularly for those less fortunate. Her faith was a source of great comfort.

Anne was also a wonderful cook and baker. She generously shared her culinary specialties, her pride for the family's Italian heritage, as well as her gift for writing and love of art, which influenced her children and grandchildren in their own endeavors.

Anne's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by daughter, Caryn (Charles Allen) of Lowville; son, Francis (Cathleen Patella)of Auburn; and son, Donald Patella of Seneca Falls. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jordan Allen of Los Angeles; Emilie Allen (Patrick McAvoy) of Saranac Lake; Braden Allen of Rochester, NY; and her great-grandchildren: Naomi Allen, Everett and Fia Allen-McAvoy. Anne also leaves behind a beloved sister, Teresa DeTerlizzi and many beloved nieces and nephews who loved her so much.

Anne was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Carmen Patella, grandson Tristan Allen, daughter-in-law Rose Patella, and siblings, Anthony Nocilly, Clara DeTerlizzi, Mary Michaels, Irma Tanous.

We wish to thank the Third floor staff at the Commons for the love and support given to Anne during her stay. She very much appreciated the kindness shown to her. To quote a familiar prayer, "I shall pass through this world but once. If, therefore, there is any good that I can do, any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now; let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again."

Donations may be made to a local food pantry, Salvation Army, or charity of one's choice. Private family services will be held at Pettigrass Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Caryn and family, so sorry for your loss. May you find peace and beautiful memories to look back on.
linda (maltese) schnirel
December 21, 2020
Caryn and family, I am so sorry for your loss. This beautiful obituary is a wonderful testament to your mother and her love for her family and for others. We should all hope to be remembered this way. Much love, Pam
Pam (Marullo) Maxwell
December 20, 2020
Caryn, and family, so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. I was happy to see the photo of when she was young, so beautiful. She had a wonderful life and raised a great family. You were so good to her. Love, Lisa
Lisa Doyle
December 20, 2020
