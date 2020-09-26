Anne "Nancy" B. Delaney

Aug. 21, 1939 - Sept. 24, 2020

AURELIUS - Anne "Nancy" B. Delaney of Aurelius, New York peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 while at her nephew David's home, surrounded by her family at her side.

Nancy was born in Auburn, New York on August 21, 1939, to the late Arlene and Francis Cunningham. She graduated from Union Springs High School. While employed at General Electric in Syracuse, New York she met her husband, David. Nancy was then employed as a secretary for the Cayuga County District Attorney's Office from the years 1974-1980. In 1980, she became the Chief Clerk for the Cayuga County Family Courthouse until she retired in 2002. Nancy is most known for her love of horses and was still riding up until the end of her life. She enjoyed traveling between the two places that she considered home - North Carolina and New York - where she made many friends and memories along the way. She was always 'on the go' and her great-grandchildren also kept her quite busy.

Nancy is survived by her four children: Albert J. Delaney (Julia), Michael P. Delaney, Dr. Joseph W. Delaney (Mary Kathleen), and Elaine E. Waldschmidt; her two brothers: Gary J. Cunningham, Sr. (Bernice), Donald Cunningham (Patricia); her grandchildren: Nicole Waldschmidt, Chad Waldschmidt, Kari Waldschmidt, Joseph Delaney, and Michael Delaney; her great-grandchildren: Catherine, Anthony, and Alexander; and her beloved dog, Dugan.

Calling hours will be held privately for the immediate family only. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Mary's Church at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020. Burial will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband of over fifty years, David D. Delaney. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com.