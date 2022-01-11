Anne (Lepak) McDonald

Sept. 26, 1919 - Jan. 9, 2022

AUBURN - Anne (Lepak) McDonald, 102, of 6 Third Avenue, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Anne was born on September 26, 1919 to Stephen and Tilly Lepak of Columbus Street, Auburn.

Besides her parents, Anne was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert E. McDonald, a brother Michael Lepak, sisters Stella Paluda, Marion O'Brien, Helen Dudek, and Alyce Petrecki. She is survived by nephews: Richard O'Brien and Mark Petrecki; nieces: Cynthia Paluda McCready, Maureen O'Brien Young and Diane Dudek Taylor; and several grand-nieces and nephews.

Anne graduated from East High School and was active in basketball, softball, and bowling. She continued bowling throughout most of her life, achieving many accomplishments and awards. She regularly bowled 600s and averaged in the high 170s. She was the Captain of the Pepsi Bowling Team at Cayuga Lanes, was secretary of the Auburn "600" Club and bowled in the famed Democrat & Chronicle League in Rochester.

Anne lived a remarkable 102 years as a devoted wife, daughter and sister. She was an exceptional cook and baker, graciously hosting her family for Thanksgiving every year. She and her husband Bob loved to travel and spent most of their winters in Naples, FL. After Bob passed away, she was the primary caregiver for her brother Mike, and always there to help her sisters. Anne was a selfless, kind, energetic woman. Her advice was to "keep moving" and move she did. Her faith was central to her life, and she was proud to be one of the founding members of Sacred Heart Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial and internment in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, please offer any contribution in her honor to Sacred Heart Church. A Celebration of Life will be planned for the summer of 2022. Condolences may be made at farrellsfuneralserviceinc.com.