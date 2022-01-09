Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Annie Wilhelm-Ellis
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022

Annie Wilhelm-Ellis

Oct. 23, 1951 - Jan. 4, 2022

Annie Wilhelm-Ellis was born in Camden, New York, in 1951. Her father was 67 and her mom 43. Raised on the banks of beautiful Fish Creek in a house without running water, she had a wonderful childhood, playing in the surrounding woods and helping her dad, who was retired, cut lawns in town. Their house burnt down when she was 14, a tragedy she never forgot, and the family separated to live with her two sisters. She's maintained her love for her nieces and nephews, and for Camden, ever since.

After graduating from Camden High School she moved to Rome and then Syracuse, working as a waitress, phone operator, and eventually a school bus driver. She absolutely loved the kids, and vice-versa. She was an independent, beautiful young woman - beautiful inside and out - who loved to dance, canoe, and party. She hitchhiked to the Mardi Gras. She made many lifelong friendships.

She married Jim, a lucky man, in 1982, and they raised two boys who she fiercely loved, Emmett and Gavin. Gavin was born when she was 47, and how proud she was at that.

With Jim and her boys she moved to Auburn in 1998, working at the Gavras Center as a classroom aide for preschoolers with special needs. An extraordinary self-taught calligrapher and artist, she specialized in doing art in the classroom, winning statewide recognition for her creativity and ability to involve the kids. In Auburn too she made a wide circle of friends. She loved the community, the Sisters in Spirit women's art collective, the annual Olive Trees picnic,the Auburn Public Theater. She enjoyed finding treasures for friends at the local thrift stores. She was a wonderful cook - she called cooking with family dancing in the kitchen. She found peace in gardening, creating a sublime daffodil universe in the backyard, and continued to canoe her sacred Fish Creek until almost the end of her life.

Her intuitive kindness toward others, especially others who needed a friend, was an example and a source of inspiration for many, many people. She could not stand hatred, arrogance, or hypocrisy. She maintained a radiant, breathtaking beauty to the end of her life, combating cancer with courage and dignity, making new friends in those waiting rooms every single trip to Upstate. Her favorite line of poetry was from Gabriela Mistral: "I am as rich with purple as with sorrow." She will be missed more than can be expressed in words.

A celebration of Annie's life will be held in her backyard in the spring.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
Jim, Emmett & Gavin, Thank you for sharing Annie with us. She was/is beautiful inside and out. We are beneficiaries of her intuitive kindness, on behalf of the Carter Clan, especially Mrs. Ozzie Carter. You are in our thoughts and prayers, Craig & Tree
Mr. & Mrs. Ralph C. Carter, Jr.
Friend
January 31, 2022
To Jim, children and extended family, we would like to offer our most sincere condolences. We were so saddened to learn of beautiful Annie´s passing. She was a warm, radiant person who touched so many. May your memories of her and the love she continues to send help you through these painful days.
Eileen McHale and Sylvia Lennox and family
January 30, 2022
Annie was our (my mom, me and Eric´s) neighbor here in Auburn, New York. Over the 14 years we lived next to each other we all got close. I used to babysit her youngest son Gavin, and I am friends with her oldest Emmett, and I grew close to Annie as well. She was such an amazing and beautiful spirit and human! Always there to help if needed, always talked to you if she saw you outside, always remembered our birthdays and holidays as we always exchanged gifts! But mostly Annie was one of my moms very good friends! They would have coffee dates at each other houses and I can only imagine that us crazy kids were the topic of their conversations. Annie and my mom constantly talked on the phone as well. These two never skipped a beat!! As rough as this is and as much as it makes me miss my momma as well, I know my mom was there to greet Annie and welcome her to the most beautiful place. I know they are having coffee dates again and gabbing away about us kids and life!! And that´s what gives me some comfort...we have some truly beautiful angels watching over us!! Rest sweetly Annie, please give mom a hug for me! Jim, Emmett and Gavin, you three are in my thoughts and prayers and I am sending you all my love, thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time! I love you guys
Brandi
Friend
January 20, 2022
This is such a beautiful, spot-on poempicture of anna! i am so blessed to have known her for so long. As a recipient of her forays in to thrift shops, sharings of the garden, and her artistic creativity, she is always with me in what i wear, when i walk in my garden, and on my walls around my house.... she is forever in my heart and breathes out in to my world always...
candy (friend and pseudo aunt)
January 15, 2022
Anna's kind and giving nature will be remembered and cherished always.
Regan
Friend
January 12, 2022
I will miss Anna so. She was a wonderful preschool teacher to my son. A friend who was so easy to talk to because she really cared. Creative- so fun to talk about her latest art adventure. Prayers for her family as they celebrate and remember her life.
Amalia Richards
Friend
January 12, 2022
Sweet sweet lady. She will be missed by so many.
Ann Tamilio
Work
January 12, 2022
I am So Sorry for your loss.
Susan Wilbur
January 12, 2022
Anna - you will be sorely missed by all of us. You were so wonderful to Eddie and as the recipient of some of your beautiful daffodils, I am forever grateful for having you as a friend. Deepest sympathy to Jim and the boys.
Kathy Fagan
Friend
January 11, 2022
Anna was one of my favorite people to work with during our time at the Gavras Center. Anna was warm, caring and absolutely genuine. Having boys the same age, I also had the pleasure of seeing her at our sons' activities. We will all miss you Anna!
Sarah Gleason
January 10, 2022
Many Thanks to her family for posting that beautiful and lively photo of the young Anna. That is how I remember her too.
Dorothy Money
January 10, 2022
I had the pleasure of meeting Anna when her husband Jim was my supervisor. Both of them are the best people you could ever meet! Anna was a beautiful person inside and out! She will be missed dearly. I´m sure she is up there dancing in the daffodils. My deepest condolences to the Ellis family.
Shelley Dyson
Work
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results