Anthony Tabone
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Anthony Tabone

AUBURN - Anthony Tabone, 87, the husband of the late Beverly (Earle) Tabone, of Bluefield Road, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at his home. A life resident of the Auburn area, Anthony was the son of the late Gaetano and Domenica (Battista) Tabone. He graduated from Central High School and was a United States Navy Veteran, having served aboard the USS Baltimore during the Korean War. Anthony retired from General Products/TRW of Union Springs following more than 40 years of faithful employment.

An avid outdoorsman, Anthony enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tending to his lawn and garden. He was also a talented craftsman, constructing and installing bird houses and feeders for his viewing pleasure.

He is survived by a daughter, Julie (Glenn) McLaughlin-Pumputis of Penfield; two sons: Thomas Tabone of Auburn and Anthony A. (Denise) of Auburn; one brother Dr. Joseph Tabone (Bonnie) of Sidney, NY; three sisters: Angie Buonocore of Auburn, Joyce Edmunds (Tom) of VA and Mary Jane Wilkinson of Port Byron; grandchildren: Anthony J. (Mackenzie) Tabone, Nicholas (Rebecca) Tabone, Matthew (Abigail) McLaughlin, Mike McLaughlin, Jake Pumputis, Alexis Tabone and Kem Tabone; great grandchildren: Brooke Irene McLaughlin and Ezekiel Ryan McLaughlin; and a special nephew Charles (Anastasia) Francoeur of New Bedford; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his loving wife, Anthony is predeceased by his twin brother Thomas Tabone, Jr. (Nancy), brother Frank Tabone (Meredith); sister Grace Ritchie; brother-in-law Sidney Wilkinson; and beloved yellow lab, Bailey.

Calling hours for Anthony will be conducted Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 4 to 7 PM in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Burial In St. Joseph's Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family.

www.whitechapelfh.com



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 23, 2021.

Our sincerest condolences to you and your family.
Brian Roy
June 29, 2021
I had the honor of working with Anthony at TRW for four years in the early 1990s. He was such a gentleman and always kind and respectful. My sympathies on your loss.
Beth Tehan O´Donnell
Work
June 28, 2021
Tim & Ellen Dayton
June 26, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
June 23, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. We are Underwood Street neighbors and fondly remember Tony and Beverly. Please know our prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time.
Adam Luziani, Rose Luziani, Rosanne Luziani Heit
Other
June 23, 2021
I knew Tony for many years I also worked for TRW for 27 years. Wonderful man, always a smile may the Lord wrap his arms around him on his journey
Lorraine Carder
Work
June 23, 2021
