Archibald J. Clum, Jr.

FAIR HAVEN - Archibald J. Clum, Jr., 71, of Fair Haven, passed away Tuesday December 14, 2021, at

Oswego Hospital. He was born in Auburn, son of the late Archibald J. Clum, Sr., and Frances (Polifroni) Clum. Archie was a Vietnam Veteran, previously active with the National Guard, and recieved the bronze star with valor. He enjoyed watching Yankees Baseball, watching NASCAR, watching NFL, reading about history, and watching the History Channel.

Archie is survived by his wife Linda Jackson Clum; sons: Archibald (Deedra) Clum III, Peiter Clum, both of Auburn; and daughter Heidi (Don) Hildebrant of Baldwinsville; step-children: Tim (Tanja) Jackson of Pulaski, Susan (Martin) Saylor of Red Creek, Harold (Doreen) St. John of Scipio Center, Corey (Lori) St. John of Fair Haven, Jody Thurston of KY, Jeremy (Leah) Thurston of Oneida and Jason (Heidi) Thurston of Throop; sister Mary of FL; and brother Anthony of Oswego. Archie is also survived by several grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews; and kitty Tali.

Archie was predeceased by wives Joyce and Debbie, brothers Harry, Richard and sister Anna.

A memorial service is planned for April 23, 2022 at the Fair Haven Community Church at 1:00 p.m. For those wishing to make contributions, in lieu of flowers, they may contribute to the Fair Haven Fire Department or the Fair Haven Library. Arrangements are in the care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek.

www.catoredcreek.com.