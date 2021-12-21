Menu
Archibald J. Clum Jr.
Archibald J. Clum, Jr.

FAIR HAVEN - Archibald J. Clum, Jr., 71, of Fair Haven, passed away Tuesday December 14, 2021, at

Oswego Hospital. He was born in Auburn, son of the late Archibald J. Clum, Sr., and Frances (Polifroni) Clum. Archie was a Vietnam Veteran, previously active with the National Guard, and recieved the bronze star with valor. He enjoyed watching Yankees Baseball, watching NASCAR, watching NFL, reading about history, and watching the History Channel.

Archie is survived by his wife Linda Jackson Clum; sons: Archibald (Deedra) Clum III, Peiter Clum, both of Auburn; and daughter Heidi (Don) Hildebrant of Baldwinsville; step-children: Tim (Tanja) Jackson of Pulaski, Susan (Martin) Saylor of Red Creek, Harold (Doreen) St. John of Scipio Center, Corey (Lori) St. John of Fair Haven, Jody Thurston of KY, Jeremy (Leah) Thurston of Oneida and Jason (Heidi) Thurston of Throop; sister Mary of FL; and brother Anthony of Oswego. Archie is also survived by several grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews; and kitty Tali.

Archie was predeceased by wives Joyce and Debbie, brothers Harry, Richard and sister Anna.

A memorial service is planned for April 23, 2022 at the Fair Haven Community Church at 1:00 p.m. For those wishing to make contributions, in lieu of flowers, they may contribute to the Fair Haven Fire Department or the Fair Haven Library. Arrangements are in the care of the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek.

www.catoredcreek.com.



MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss AJ, my thoughts are with you and your family!!
Scott Sweeney
December 28, 2021
Linda, our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with you. Even though I never met Archie, you and I were friends through high school and I cannot imagine what you are going through right now. May you be blessed beyond measure and with a wonderful memory.
Toni Clark
Classmate
December 22, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 21, 2021
Sorry for loss and Archie was my brother in the National Guard, he was great to around. We send our prayers and comfort at thi time.
Paul Hilliard
December 21, 2021
I remember Mr Clum when he lived on State Street Road in Throop accross from our store “ The Bread and Butter Shop” such a nice man. My sympathies to his family. May he rest peacefully.
John Waldbillig
Neighbor
December 21, 2021
Sending you my heartfelt condolences, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Thoughts and prayers to you and your family. Rest In Peace Archie
Ellie Whyte Liddle
Friend
December 19, 2021
Linda my heart goes out to you. Archie was a great guy. Always had something good to say, I never heard him say a bad thing about anyone. So sorry for your loss.
You are in my thoughts and prayer. Nancy Webster
Nancy Webster
Friend
December 18, 2021
I served with Archie in the National Gaurd. He was a faithful senior mess sergeant. He worked hard and was on every advanced party. He served well at the Joint Readiness Training Center in 2001 leading his section in a large mock war game. Archie served at the Oswego power plant after 911 augmenting security there. I am grateful for his service to our country. I am sorry for your loss. Archie you as a patriot.
Paul Hernandez
Military
December 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful man. We send our love to Linda and the family.
Betty and Paul Barrus
December 18, 2021
Linda,
I was so sorry to read of your husband's passing. Although I had never met him, he looks like a great guy and he sure had a nice smile. And being a Yankees fan puts him right up there on my list!
I am sending comforting thoughts to you at this time and hope you are doing well through all this.
Diane Jaeger Ploussard
Friend
December 18, 2021
