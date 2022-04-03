Archie Allen Westmiller

April 7, 1934 - March 30, 2022

WEEDSPORT - Archie Allen Westmiller, 87, of Weedsport, passed away March 30, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Mr. Westmiller was born in Genoa on April 7, 1934, to the late John and Gertrude (Cummins) Westmiller. Archie was a graduate of Genoa Central School and Albany State Teachers College.

While attending college, he joined the Army Reserves and worked for the Armed Forces for seven years. Archie was employed by Cato Meridian School as a teacher for 33 years before his retirement in 1990. He loved taking photos and never travelled without a camera in hand, thus leading to quite the collection of photos.

He was also well known for growing and selling gladiolus, a tradition that started with his parents.

Archie is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ruth Elaine (Manrow) Westmiller; his sister-in-law, Elizabeth C. Westmiller; nephews: David, Lawrence (Margaret), Donald (Delia), Robert (Elizabeth), Paul (Cynthia) Westmiller; nieces: Carol (Timothy) Quill and Diane (John) Stechuchak; brothers-in-law: Roger (Joan) and Richard Manrow; sister-in-law, Marleah (Charles) Sevier; many great-nieces and nephews; and many devoted friends.

Along with his parents, Archie was predeceased by his daughter, Joy Marie Westmiller and his brother, James Westmiller.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, with interment to follow at North Lansing Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed or contributions may be made to Blessed Hope Baptist Church, Eldridge or the United Christian Church of Maretta. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.