Arlene R. (York) LaFramboise

Nov. 15, 1935 - June 3, 2021

SYRACUSE - Arlene R. York LaFramboise, 85, formally of E. Malloy Rd., Syracuse, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. She went home to the Lord Jesus and "her babies". Born November 15, 1935 to the late Daniel and Edna Haynes York, Arlene was employed for many years with the Port Byron School District and also worked as a patient care assistant. She had a generous heart and always donated to various charities and families in need. Arlene enjoyed crocheting, bingo, traveling, shopping and playing cards in addition to spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by five daughters: Theresa Behm of Port Byron, Melinda LaFramboise of GA, Chelley Jo Jock (Rusty, Sr.) of Rose, Pennie Howard (Marc) of Conquest and Laura K. LaFramboise (Joseph M. Clukey, Sr.) of Camillus; four sons: Joseph R. LaFramboise (Sharon) of Spring Lake, Kenneth LaFramboise (Donna) of Phoenix, Mark LaFramboise (Tammy) of Union Springs, David LaFramboise (Windy Juhl) of Conquest; one sister Jane O'Rielly of SC; multiple grand and great grand children whom she adored; and several nieces and nephews; and her "baby kitty" Jesse.

In addition to her parents, Arlene is predeceased by her husband Rosario Joseph LaFramboise; three children Lennie Joseph, Jennie Lee and Deanna Marie; one brother Charles York; and one sister Florance Barry.

Calling hours will be conducted Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport. A funeral service will be offered Thursday at 10 AM in Conquest Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Arlene's life at the Conquest Park following the graveside services.

Contributions may be made in memory of Arlene to the St. Joseph's Indian School or The Special Olympics of New York.

