Arlynda Wilson

June 11, 1981 - Feb. 16, 2021

AUBURN - Arlynda Wilson passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Friends and family are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon at Auburn 1st Church of God and Christ, 90 Garrow Street, Auburn.

Burial will be in the Spring in Fort Hill Cemetery.

Arlynda was born in Auburn on June 11, 1981 the daughter of Roy L., Jr. and the late, MaryAnn (Tillman) Wilson.

She worked as an Emergency Service Case Manager for the Cayuga Seneca Action Program, Auburn, NY.

She is survived by her daughter; Jahzziah M. Wilson; her father Ray L. Wilson, Jr.; her sisters: Tamu Tillman, Chianti McIntyre, Tina ( Bryan) Sutton, Charlene Richardson, Shalocka Wilson; her brothers: Troy, Roy C. (Rhoda), Demetrian, Jamell Wilson and Kareem Richardson; her close nieces: Uniquequa, Richara, TreShel, TreShauna, Deja, Chizea, Maude, Ahnyah; and close nephews: TyQuan, and TyZon; her godmother Sandi Robinson; her godsister Jewett Jackson; her godchildren: Destinee Sharp-Grimes, Rickaria Bruner and Nahje Smith;

several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arlynda is preceded in death by her mother, MaryAnn Tillman Wilson, maternal grandparents John Lee and Mary M. Tillman; paternal grandparents Roy L. Wilson, Sr., and Mary E. Wilson-Hall.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.