Arthur H. Foresman M.D.
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020

Arthur H. Foresman, M.D.

May 26, 1933 - Dec. 8, 2020

AUBURN - Arthur H. Foresman, M.D., of Brook Hollow Drive, Auburn, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on December 8, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1933 in Germantown, Philadelphia, PA to the late Arthur M. Foresman and Marie B. Foresman.

He graduated from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA in 1955 with a B.S. in Biology. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. He received his M.D. from Temple University Medical School, Philadelphia, in 1959. He was a member of Phi Chi Medical Society, and AOA, the Medical Honor Society. His Internship was served at Abington Hospital in Abington, PA from 1959 to 1960.

From 1960 to 1962, he served on active duty as a Captain in the United States Air Force, stationed at Dyess Air Force Base, 819 Medical Group SAC, Abilene, TX.

Following his Air Force tour of duty, he completed his Dermatology Residency at the Skin and Cancer Hospital of Philadelphia, at Temple University Health Science Center. He received a M.S. in Dermatology and was certified by the American Board of Dermatology in 1967.

Upon moving to Auburn in 1965, he started his dermatology practice at the Carr Building, 188 Genesee St., subsequently moving to 77 Nelson Street. He was joined in his practice in 1993, by his daughter, Pamela L. Foresman, M.D. He retired in 2002.

He was a member of the American Medical Association, the New York State Medical Society, the Cayuga County Medical Society, and the American Academy of Dermatology. He was a Fellow of the New York State Society of Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery and of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery. He was appointed to the Emeritus Staff of Auburn Memorial Hospital.

He was a past president of the Cayuga County Medical Society, the Cayuga County Board of Health, and the Cayuga County Board of Mental Health. He had been a director of the Neighborhood House, YMCA, the Cayuga County Arts Council, and the Kiwanis Club.

He was a deacon and elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church, and a former member of the Board of Trustees of both Auburn Memorial (Community) Hospital and the former Mercy Hospital.

He was a long time member of the Owasco Country Club. He is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

He had been a Director of the Cayuga County Community College Foundation and the Cayuga County Community Services Board.

He had many interests - sailing, skiing, gardening, bicycling, genealogy, and finally, collecting medical, pharmaceutical, and dental antiques.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Joanne Philbrook Foresman, and by a son, William H. Foresman, M.D. (Judy).

He is survived by three children: Jeffrey S., Pamela L. Foresman Brundage (Brian), and Robert M. (Ludmila); and by 10 grandchildren: Katherine, Claire, Parker, Henry, Jaden, Anastasia, Alesia, Abigail, Alexander, and John; and a great grandson, Atticus.

There will be no calling hours and a private ceremony will be held by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 17 William St, Auburn, NY 13021, or to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St, Liverpool, NY, 13088.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He was a beautiful, kind soul and an amazing physician. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Praying for peace during this difficult time. I have been fortunate to have known him even for a short time. What a wonderful family. Blessings to you all.
Minna Hancock
December 18, 2020
I remember being a patient of his and feeling his kindness
Lola Rejman
December 15, 2020
I have wonderful memories of the care I received for many years as a patient of Dr. Foresman's. He was a kind man who knew his patients well...always nice conversation. I respected him a great deal. God bless him. My thoughts are with all of you.
Annette Koziol
December 11, 2020
My memories of Dr. And Mrs Foreman was at my parents home for dinner parties and at the country club. Such a beautiful couple. Respectful, gracious people. They were good friends with my parents, the Dooleys. This has been a difficult year for the Foreman family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. God bless
Teri Baier
December 11, 2020
If any person ever fit the mold of a modern- day renaissance-man, it was certainly Art. His medical knowledge, community involvement, life enrichment pursuits (sailing, gardening, antiques, etc. --- all of which made it a life worth having lived. May God Bless you and keep you by His side.
Don Hoffmann
December 11, 2020
Dr. Foresman and I never met but we both belonged to the Sons of the American Revolution. He had a long and rewarding life and will be remembered by many people who knew his kindness. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew him. Jerome Orton, Past President Sons of the American Revoution
Jerry Orton
December 10, 2020
Art has been a complete gentleman, scholar and dedicated physician. He taught me a lot about dermatopathology and supported the community and the medical practices of Auburn with ethos and grace. We all benefitted from knowing him..
Janice Pat Ross, M.D.
December 10, 2020
My heart is with the Foresman family at the loss of their father and grandfather! May the Lord be with them now and always!
Elaine Winter
December 10, 2020
he was such a pleasant and charming person. so sorry for your loss
florence burkett
December 10, 2020
