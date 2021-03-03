Menu
Arthur J. Ryan
Auburn High School
Arthur J. Ryan

AUBURN - Arthur J. Ryan, 66, of Centerport Road, Auburn, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Crouse Hospital following a brief illness. He was the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Quinn Ryan. Art graduated from Auburn High School, class of 1972. He lived in California for many years working in the pool maintenance business and graduated from El Camino College. He returned to Auburn in 1998 and began a successful pool supply business online, which he ran until recently. Art was a free spirit who enjoyed riding his motorcycle and following the local music scene. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed the game of golf. He had a big heart, willing to help anyone and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Art is survived by his brothers: Kevin of Weedsport and Matt (Lisa) of Bowling Green KY; along with his niece, Kristen, nephew, Christopher; and brother-in-law, Jeff Fara. In addition to his parents, Art was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Fara.

Due to COVID restrictions there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date. Donations in Art's memory may be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 85 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY. Condolences can be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 3, 2021.
Art was a true friend... we met back in the 1980s in San Rafael California. We were both young industrious and business minded back then... We shared the same group of friends and many good times b ack then. Art had a good head on his shoulders... he was very well read and interested in many subjects and, because of that... he was tuned-in to what was as well as what is going on in our World Politicly behind the headlines. Art & I kept in touch every few months via telephone and email for many years. Today... I emailed Art... and had his email address bounce back ~ I followed that with a call to his cell phone... only to discover his phone was disconnected.... That wasn't a good sign... I searched the Internet and discovered his passing sadly... Art was a very good long time friend of mine... he was intelligent and funny ~ it was always uplifting talking with him... He will be missed. Rest in Peace Art... Gerard Ange'
Gerard Ange'
Friend
June 24, 2021
Rest in Peace...
Gretchen
March 5, 2021
Artie was a great man who would do anything for you. Going to miss our talks we had when I dropped him off some xtra vegetables. Organic of course. You know Artie. RIP my friend. See you on the other side
Bill Ryan
March 4, 2021
One hell of a good guy. He will be missed!!! RIP My Friend!!!
Shari Delaney
March 3, 2021
Totally shocked with the news of Artie's passing. He was a kind soul & will be missed by his friends. God Bless you Art.
Brian Hester
March 3, 2021
