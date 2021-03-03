Arthur J. Ryan

AUBURN - Arthur J. Ryan, 66, of Centerport Road, Auburn, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Crouse Hospital following a brief illness. He was the son of the late Arthur and Elizabeth Quinn Ryan. Art graduated from Auburn High School, class of 1972. He lived in California for many years working in the pool maintenance business and graduated from El Camino College. He returned to Auburn in 1998 and began a successful pool supply business online, which he ran until recently. Art was a free spirit who enjoyed riding his motorcycle and following the local music scene. He was an avid reader and also enjoyed the game of golf. He had a big heart, willing to help anyone and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Art is survived by his brothers: Kevin of Weedsport and Matt (Lisa) of Bowling Green KY; along with his niece, Kristen, nephew, Christopher; and brother-in-law, Jeff Fara. In addition to his parents, Art was predeceased by his sister, Kathleen Fara.

Due to COVID restrictions there will be no services held at this time. A celebration of life may be planned at a later date. Donations in Art's memory may be made to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 85 East Genesee St., Auburn, NY. Condolences can be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.