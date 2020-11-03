Barbara A. (O'Neil) Smith

Sept. 4, 1930 - Oct. 29, 2020

AUBURN - Barbara A. (O'Neil) Smith, 90, of Auburn passed away peacefully Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the home of her daughter Mary. Barb was born in Auburn on September 4, 1930, the daughter of the late Daniel J. And Emily C. Schmidt Quigley.

Barb was a graduate of Holy Family High School and was employed at Wegmans in Auburn for several years. For many years Barb was a member of the VFW Auxiliary, and served as president. She enjoyed going to bingo and the casinos with her late husband, Ted; as well as playing cards every week with her family. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling for many different leagues. Barb was proud of her Irish heritage, and loved to celebrate on St. Patrick's Day. The love for her family, meant everything to her; one of the biggest highlights of her life was the day she became a grandmother. She truly enjoyed the time she spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren; she was so very proud of them and loved them so much.

Barb is survived by her children: Peggy (Rick) McElwain, Timothy O'Neil, Daniel (Jackie) O'Neil, Mary (Charlie) Thatcher, Dawn and David Waldron, Sherri Townsend, Darlene and Scott Slayton, Randy Smith, and Jeff Smith; her sister, Sister Mary Elise, SSM; her beloved grandchildren: Timmy, Cindy, Bobby, Amanda and Nicci; her great-grandchildren: Zach, Colin, Monroe, Olivia, Madyson and Ava; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by her husbands, Timothy O'Neil and Ted Smith, her sister, Elizabeth Q. Farrell and her brother, William D. Quigley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Holy Family Church. Barb will be buried at the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport.

Alzheimer's no longer has her, she won.

Donations in Barb's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's of CNY, 441 West Kirkpatrick St., Syracuse, NY 13204.

Condolences may be left at www.whitechapelfh.com. Arrangements with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc, Auburn.