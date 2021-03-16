Barbara Ruth Arnold

AUBURN - Barbara Ruth Arnold, 87, passed away March 13, 2021 at Finger Lakes Center For Living. Born in Auburn she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva (Langley) Shutter.

She was a 1951 graduate of Union Springs High School.

Barbara enjoyed bowling, cooking and sewing in her earlier years. She mostly cherished her time spent with her family, especially her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara was a totally giving and hard working woman who asked for nothing and gave everything.

Surviving are her children: Michele "Micky" (Tim) Gabak, Don "Skip" (Laurie) Arnold, Cheryl (Art) Fritz; grandchildren: Erin Cuff, Brian Gabak, Andy and Matt Fritz, Chad and Casey Longo; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Donald K. Arnold.

A private family service was held at Langham Funeral Home followed by entombment in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.