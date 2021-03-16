Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ruth Arnold
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Barbara Ruth Arnold

AUBURN - Barbara Ruth Arnold, 87, passed away March 13, 2021 at Finger Lakes Center For Living. Born in Auburn she was the daughter of the late Charles and Eva (Langley) Shutter.

She was a 1951 graduate of Union Springs High School.

Barbara enjoyed bowling, cooking and sewing in her earlier years. She mostly cherished her time spent with her family, especially her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Barbara was a totally giving and hard working woman who asked for nothing and gave everything.

Surviving are her children: Michele "Micky" (Tim) Gabak, Don "Skip" (Laurie) Arnold, Cheryl (Art) Fritz; grandchildren: Erin Cuff, Brian Gabak, Andy and Matt Fritz, Chad and Casey Longo; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Donald K. Arnold.

A private family service was held at Langham Funeral Home followed by entombment in St. Joseph's Mausoleum. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Dr., Auburn. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Langham Funeral Home, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My condolences to the family.
Lisa Sharp
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results