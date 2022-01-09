Menu
Barbara J. Kappesser
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Barbara J. Kappesser

SYRACUSE - Barbara J. Kappesser, 78, of Syracuse, NY, passed away January 3, 2022 at St. Joseph's Hospital with her family by her side. Born in Auburn, NY Barb was the daughter of the late John and Stella (Walawender) Wawro.

She was a graduate of East High School and obtained her Associate's Degree from Auburn Community College. Barb was a lifelong resident of Auburn and recently moved to Syracuse to be closer to her family. While in Auburn she was an active volunteer and communicant of St. Mary's Church and retired from Cosentino's Florist where she worked for over twenty years.

Barb was a true gamer and often had three or more games going at the same time with family and friends, both near and far. Her real joy was spending time with family and attending every sporting event possible. She was her children's and grandchildren's biggest fan.

She is survived by her children: Cindy (Tom) Peer of Camillus and Bob (Melissa) Kappesser of Williamsburg, VA; seven grandchildren: Sarah, Tommy, Chris, Kyndra, Paityn, Maiya and Zach; several nieces, nephews, relatives; and friends; including a special niece Amy Komanecky; and a best friend since kindergarten whom she often referred to as "her buddy", Joanne Kiggins. She was predeceased by her husband Robert L. Kappesser in 1996, a sister Monica Moochler and by a nephew Nick Moochler.

Barb's wishes were to have a private graveside service with no calling hours. She will be buried next to her husband in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Please visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or memory for the family.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Im so sorry. My deepest sympathy on the loss of your Mom.
Joanne Short
January 10, 2022
Cindy and Bobby sorry for your loss. If you guys need anything let me no. Matt and Tess.
Matt Valentino
Friend
January 9, 2022
Dear Cindy I am so sorry for your moms passing.... Please know you are all in my prayers ..
Eileen Killian Cuff
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am sadden to hear this news! Thinking of you all at at this time!
Tammy (Heitmann) Doeing & Family
Family
January 6, 2022
