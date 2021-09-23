Barbara Ann Markewich

July 6, 1946 - Sept. 20, 2021

PORT BYRON - Barbara Ann Markewich, 75, of Port Byron, NY passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Barbara was born in Massena, NY on July 6, 1946, daughter of the late Robert Joseph LaShomb and Marie Clara (Derouchie) LaShomb. She lived in Skaneateles after her marriage and had two children, a daughter, Barbara Ann, and a son, George Markewich, Jr. She was employed for many years at Mercy Rehabilitation Center until her retirement. Later she moved to Port Byron.

Barbara is survived by her son, George P. Markewich, Jr., and daughter, Barbara A. Falsey, son-in-law, Ronald J. Falsey, and granddaughter, Madelyn Elizabeth Markewich; siblings: Ann Orton, Peter LaShomb of Norfolk, NY, Kenneth LaShomb of Massena, NY, Dale LaShomb of California, sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Leo LaShomb of Michigan.

There will be a family service at the Audioun Funeral Home, LLC on September 24, 2021 at 12:00 (Noon) to 1:00 PM. Service and burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Weedsport, NY.