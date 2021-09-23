Menu
Barbara Ann Markewich
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Barbara Ann Markewich

July 6, 1946 - Sept. 20, 2021

PORT BYRON - Barbara Ann Markewich, 75, of Port Byron, NY passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Barbara was born in Massena, NY on July 6, 1946, daughter of the late Robert Joseph LaShomb and Marie Clara (Derouchie) LaShomb. She lived in Skaneateles after her marriage and had two children, a daughter, Barbara Ann, and a son, George Markewich, Jr. She was employed for many years at Mercy Rehabilitation Center until her retirement. Later she moved to Port Byron.

Barbara is survived by her son, George P. Markewich, Jr., and daughter, Barbara A. Falsey, son-in-law, Ronald J. Falsey, and granddaughter, Madelyn Elizabeth Markewich; siblings: Ann Orton, Peter LaShomb of Norfolk, NY, Kenneth LaShomb of Massena, NY, Dale LaShomb of California, sisters-in-law, several nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Leo LaShomb of Michigan.

There will be a family service at the Audioun Funeral Home, LLC on September 24, 2021 at 12:00 (Noon) to 1:00 PM. Service and burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Weedsport, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Service
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street, Port Byron, NY
Sep
24
Burial
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Weedsport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Barbara I am so sorry to hear about your mother may she rest in peace and know that you was the best daughter a mother could of ever asked for. Bless you and your family.
Valery Reeves
Friend
October 12, 2021
