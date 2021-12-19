Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara J. Mason

Barbara J. Mason

March 5, 1933 - Dec. 15, 2021

AUBURN - Barbara J. Mason, 88, of Auburn, formerly of Florida, passed away December 15, 2021, at Auburn Nursing Home. Born in Auburn on March 5, 1933, Barbara was the daughter of the late Roland J. and Louise (Willet) Walker.

She was previously employed at Auburn Correctional Facility as a Dental Hygienist. Barbara was very involved with the Boy Scouts and the Elks. She also volunteered many years at the Hospice thrift store in Zephyrhills, FL, where she resided for over 30 years.

Barbara is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth (Joe) Mature, Ann (Peter) Warner and Margaret (Brian) Brown; her son, David (Jill) Mason; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband, William Mason in 1990 and her son, William Mason in 2007.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We are sorry to hear of Barbara's passing. We worked with her at ACF for many years, and she was a very kind lady. Our condolences to her family and friends.
Reggie & Donna Cotter
Work
December 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss.
Joan Killian
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results