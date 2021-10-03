Barbara A. Spicer

Jan. 12, 1933 - Sept. 29, 2021

AUBURN - Barbara A. Spicer, 88, a lifelong resident of the Auburn area passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 unexpectedly at the Boyle Center.

She was born January 12, 1933 in Auburn NY to Charles Wilcox Higgins and Ruth Martha Stevenson and was a graduate of Sherwood High School and Cayuga Community College.

She was employed by the W.T. Grants Company and by the Dunn & McCarthy Shoe Company for over 20+ years. After the closing of Dunn & McCarthy, she worked for TRW in Union Springs and as a Home Health Aid around Auburn. She was a member of the Auburn Industrial Management Association and a dedicated fan of the Auburn Mets, Twins, Phillies, Astros and Doubleday's. In her younger years she was an avid bowler at the Sicz Club and her team won their women's league for several years running.

Surviving are four children: Cindy Toomey (Pat) of Cayuga, John A. of Stroudsburg, PA, Gary A. (Kathleen) of Camillus and Adam J. (Klarissa) of Marina Del Ray, CA; seven grandchildren: Jeanne Hardy, Parick Toomey, Tara Powless, Michael Spicer, Eric Olson, Skylee Neifert and Cassandra Tamborelli; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Betty Jane Masson of Stanton, CA and Terry Jean Stahl (Roger) of Peachtree City, GA; along with several nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and an older sister Jeanne Marie Higgins as an infant.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Mary's Church in Auburn at 15 Clark Street, 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Ledyard at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Langham Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of the arrangements. Covid retrictions (masks and soical distancing) will be required and practiced. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.