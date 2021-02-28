Menu
Barry J. Kahn
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Barry J. Kahn

SYRACUSE - Barry J. Kahn of Syracuse passed away on February 23, 2021 after a brief illness.

He was a graduate of Union Springs Central Class of 1966 and had a Bachelor Degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

He was preceded in death by his parents Morton and Evelyn Kahn of Union Springs. He is survived by his sisters: Diane Kahn of Auburn, and Julie (Hugh) Kirsch of Minneapolis, MN; also survived by his nieces and nephews: Desiree (Brian) Roy of Auburn, Melissa Jenkin of Cayuga, Hilary Kirsch, Phoenix, AZ and Aaron Kirsch, MN; and his three great-nephews.

The family will observe Barry's passing privately. Donations in his honor may be made to Hammer Residences, Inc., 1909 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, MN 55391. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 28, 2021.
I'm sorry to learn of Barry's passing. I knew him but didn't remember his name. This unusual situation is because one time, Mort asked me to babysit him and his sister(s?). I don't know how that came about -- maybe my sister was busy, but he knew that as a Boy Scout, I was trustworthy. I wish there had been more description of his later life. As a Berkeley graduate, he must have had an interesting career. ([email protected])
Jack Ludwick
March 1, 2021
sorry to hear of Barry's passing, i went to school with him. great guy, will be remembered.
jim shernesky
February 28, 2021
