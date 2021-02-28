Barry J. Kahn

SYRACUSE - Barry J. Kahn of Syracuse passed away on February 23, 2021 after a brief illness.

He was a graduate of Union Springs Central Class of 1966 and had a Bachelor Degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

He was preceded in death by his parents Morton and Evelyn Kahn of Union Springs. He is survived by his sisters: Diane Kahn of Auburn, and Julie (Hugh) Kirsch of Minneapolis, MN; also survived by his nieces and nephews: Desiree (Brian) Roy of Auburn, Melissa Jenkin of Cayuga, Hilary Kirsch, Phoenix, AZ and Aaron Kirsch, MN; and his three great-nephews.

The family will observe Barry's passing privately. Donations in his honor may be made to Hammer Residences, Inc., 1909 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata, MN 55391. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com