Beatrice Stevens Ostrander

May 16, 1937- Aug. 23, 2020

LOCKE, NY - Beatrice Stevens Ostrander, 83, of Locke, NY, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Beatrice was born May 16, 1937 in Genoa, NY to Ernest B. and Lucille Bennett Stevens. She was a prior member of the Venice Baptist Church in Venice Center, NY, where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She attended the same elementary school as her father on Stewarts Corners Road, a one room schoolhouse, where her mother had also taught, overlooking her family's dairy farm. In 1953 she met the love of her life, Donald Ostrander, at a dance. They immediately began dating, and would have marked their fifty-ninth wedding anniversary on December 30, 2020. Bea graduated from Genoa High School in 1956. The Monday after her graduation day she began working as an assembler for Smith Corona Marchant in Groton, NY, and retired from SCM with thirty-eight years of service, working at plants in both Groton and Cortland, NY over the years.

Bea was an excellent cook and enjoyed making delicious homemade meals for her family, often putting her own creative spin on her collection of Bennett and Stevens family recipes, that have been passed down for generations. Bea, also immensely enjoyed collecting Fitz and Floyd giftware, especially cookie jars. Bea had stayed in contact for over sixty years with her entire graduating class, and loved gathering with them for lunch annually at local restaurants.

Bea is survived by her husband, Don, her sisters-in-law: Barbara Stevens of Venice Center, NY, Marian Ostrander of Locke, NY, and Mildred Achilles of Enfield, NY, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Bea was pre-deceased by her twin sister Leatrice, in 2015, and her older brother Sidney, in 2019.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at the Shurtleff Funeral Home in Genoa, with interment to follow in the North Lansing Cemetery. There are no public calling hours. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Four Town Ambulance, P.O. Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118, or to the Locke Fire Department Rescue Squad, Locke, NY 13092.