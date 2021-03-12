Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Benjamin Roberts Ahner
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Benjamin Roberts Ahner

SENNETT - Benjamin Roberts Ahner, 85, of Sennett, died Tuesday, March 9 at St. Joseph's Health Center of complications from cardiovascular disease. Ben was born in Warsaw, NY, the son of the late Benjamin F. Ahner and Loretta (Schrader) Ahner.

Ben was a believer in lifelong learning and devoted most of his adult life to that pursuit. After high school, he began working at Eastman Kodak Co. as a lab technician, taking night courses at the University of Rochester. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 and returned to Kodak in 1959.

He married Susan Frelier in 1962 and completed his BA Degree at The Ohio State University, followed by completion of his MA in Sociology at Indiana University. He began his teaching career at Auburn Community College in 1968 where he taught sociology for 13 years, having participated in the creation of the Inmate Education Program at Auburn Correctional Facility. He also took many post graduate education courses at Cornell University before leaving the college in 1984.

He worked for 7 years as Business Manager at H&L Ford and then ended his formal working career at the Cayuga County Board of Elections.

After retirement, Ben and Sue travelled the world for ten years visiting most of Europe, South America, Okinawa, Australia, and many US states. Between trips, he spent his time reading and volunteering for various community boards including the Gavras Center, and volunteering for Meals on Wheels. He was a deacon and elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church and participated in many church projects. Active in Democratic politics, he served as member and chairman of the Sennett Board of Assessment Review until 2020. At his home during the winter, he was often seen with his snow blower clearing his neighbor's sidewalks and driveways.

Ben is survived by his wife Sue of 58 years; his daughter, Beth A. Ahner (Kirk M. Sigel); his son Benjamin F. Ahner (Sandra Ahner); and grandchildren: Walter J. Sigel, Henry B. Sigel, Eiji, Aaron, and Gabriel Ahner; sister Marian Limber; and brothers: James (Yolanda) and Gordon (Susan) Ahner; also survived by many nieces and nephews; and many good friends.

In addition to his parents, Ben was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Pattridge.

Calling hours are from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. A memorial service will be held at Westminster Church in early spring. Donations may be made in Ben's memory to the Calvary Food Pantry or Westminster Church, 17 William St., Auburn. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Mar
13
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
May
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
17 William Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are very grateful to have gotten to know Ben over the past few years. We´ll so miss his bright smile and his happy energy. Sending our love to Sue and the whole family.
The Susman Family
March 13, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 12, 2021
What a beautiful obituary and photo of our dear Ben. Thank you, Sue.
Marian Limber
March 12, 2021
Dear Sue and family, We are so sorry to hear of Ben´s passing. We will remember his quiet, caring demeanor. Caring thoughts for you at this time. May your beautiful memories give you peace.
John and Suzanne Klink
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results