Bernard L. "Barney" Brezee
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Bernard L. "Barney" Brezee

Sept. 6, 1943 - June 28, 2021

AUBURN - Bernard L. "Barney" Brezee, 77, the husband of Linda (Reed) Brezee of Parcell Road, Auburn died Monday, June 28, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Syracuse September 6, 1943, the son of the Clifford and Frances (Gardner) Brezee. Barney lived most of his life in the Auburn area. He was a Vietnam Veteran, having served with the United States Air Force and retired from Excellus BC/BS in Syracuse. Barney enjoyed constructing models, photography and feeding and watching birds.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by one daughter Elizabeth Stiles of Weedsport; one son Jonathan Brezee of Auburn; brother Victor Brezee (Colleen) of Auburn; sister-in-law Susan Brezee of Auburn; grandchildren: Emma, Chloe, Taylor, Shadow, Seth and Desmond; several nieces and nephews; and his black lab, Daisy. Barney is predeceased by his parents and brother Clifford R. Brezee.

Calling hours for Barney will be conducted Thursday, July 1, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. A memorial service with full Military Honors will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in memory of Barney to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY or the Wounded Warrior Project.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Jul
1
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
July 5, 2021
Linda just wanted to let you know that l´m thinking of you. I remember fondly, all our conversations about the men in our lives. You had a gem. Hugs. Betty Siddall
Betty Siddall
Other
July 1, 2021
