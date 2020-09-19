Menu
Bernard Charles McKeen

June 10, 1944 - Sept. 16, 2020

SEVIERVILLE, TN - Bernard Charles McKeen, age 76, of Sevierville, TN and formerly of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020.

Bernie was predeceased by his wife of nearly 53 years, Darlene; his parents, Helen and Jack McKeen; and brother, John.

Bernie is survived by his children: Alicia, Jim and Lori; his beloved cat, Lucky; and his sisters: Helen Ball and Patti Fellows. At Bernie's request there will be no services.

Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the McKeen family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel
