Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bernard J. Cullen
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Bernard J. Cullen

Dec. 25, 1932 - Jan. 2, 2022

AUBURN - Bernard J. Cullen, 89, of 51 Drummond St., Auburn, NY passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Bernard was born on December 25, 1932 the son of John and Adelaide (Murphy) Cullen. He had attended all of Holy Family Parish Schools. He retired from the NY Telephone Company/NYNERX Corporation, and was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine (Lawler) Cullen; daughter Collen (Mark) Martin, of Auburn; son Patrick (Jennifer) Cullen, CT; grandchildren: Kelsey Shoemaker and Seth Martin; sisters: Ann Cullen and Adelaide DeMaso; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Mary Rouse and Joan Sedor and brothers James, Edward, Paul and John Cullen.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn with the Reverend Louis Vasile officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.



Published by The Citizen on Jan. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St., Auburn, NY
Jan
6
Funeral service
4:15p.m.
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St., Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
January 8, 2022
Long ago memories are cherished. My sincere condolences and healing prayers to all.
Sally Star Cullen Jorgensen
Family
January 8, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Sue and Bernie Guzewicz
Family
January 5, 2022
Sarah and Robert Mielke
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results