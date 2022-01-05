Bernard J. Cullen

Dec. 25, 1932 - Jan. 2, 2022

AUBURN - Bernard J. Cullen, 89, of 51 Drummond St., Auburn, NY passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Bernard was born on December 25, 1932 the son of John and Adelaide (Murphy) Cullen. He had attended all of Holy Family Parish Schools. He retired from the NY Telephone Company/NYNERX Corporation, and was a US Army Veteran.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine (Lawler) Cullen; daughter Collen (Mark) Martin, of Auburn; son Patrick (Jennifer) Cullen, CT; grandchildren: Kelsey Shoemaker and Seth Martin; sisters: Ann Cullen and Adelaide DeMaso; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters Mary Rouse and Joan Sedor and brothers James, Edward, Paul and John Cullen.

Funeral Services will be held at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn with the Reverend Louis Vasile officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in St Joseph's Cemetery.