Bernard Ray Fredendall
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Bernard Ray Fredendall

AUBURN - Bernard Ray Fredendall, 90, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was the son of the late Jesse and Edna Bowen Fredendall.

Ray worked for General Motors as a tool and dye maker for many years. Ray loved playing the guitar and listening to music. He also enjoyed working in the flower garden and growing tomato plants. Ray was a Navy veteran serving from 1951 to 1955.

He is survived by the love of his life Rita Fredendall being married 70 years. He is also survived by his, daughter, Wendy Fredendall; brother, Ronald Fredendall; and several nieces, nephews and cousins

In addition to his parents, Ray was predeceased by his sons Larry and Mark Fredendall, brother Martin Earl Fredendall and sister-in-law Mary Fredendall.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
