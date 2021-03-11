Menu
Bernard Rogalski
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Bernard Rogalski

AUBURN - Bernard Rogalski, 92, of Auburn passed away March 8, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital.

He was Dad, Grandpa and Papa, who enjoyed living at the lake and taking his children and grandchildren on endless party barge rides. He now joins his wife of 70 years, Gladys, whom he missed dearly since her passing in August 2020.

Bernard proudly served in the United States Army from 1950-1952 and retired as a Machinist at Sylvania, after many years of faithful service.

He is survived by eight children: Cynthia Haendiges, Kathy (Ron) Martin, Michael (Rita) Rogalski, Christine (George) Offenburg, Nancy Mawhir, Debbie (Jeff) Darrow, Mary Rogalski and Bob Perry and Laurie (Dan) Mitchell; 16 grandchildren; several great and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mr. Rogalski to Fleming Fire Department Co. #1 at 6063 W. Lake Rd. Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 11, 2021.
Barney and Gladys were our wonderful neighbors at the Lake and always greeted our family with a welcoming smile and an update on any lake life information we needed to know. We will miss him very much.
Randy and Cindy Howard
March 24, 2021
Dear Laurie and Family, please accept my Sympathy on the passing of your Father.
Dawn Rejman
March 14, 2021
Mike and family, very sorry for your loss. Your father and mother were very fine caring people. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Larry and Michele Hess
March 12, 2021
Nancy and Justin, we are so sorry for your loss. We thank your dad and grandpa for his service to our country. May he Rest In Peace.
Bob and Terri Wallace
March 12, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 11, 2021
Mike and Rita, deepest sympathy on the loss of your Dad. He was a delight! So happy that we got to know him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Anne Mosley and Ted Mosley
March 11, 2021
So very sorry for your loss..He was a true gentleman.
Gloria Maher Cuddy
March 11, 2021
