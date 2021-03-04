Menu
Bernard R. "Ben" Snyder
FUNERAL HOME
Fergerson Funeral Home
215 South Main Street
North Syracuse, NY

Bernard "Ben" R. Snyder

AUBURN - Bernard "Ben" R. Snyder, 80, formerly of North Syracuse and Cicero, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Auburn.

Born in Watertown, NY, he served in the US Army. He was a retired independent insurance sales agent for several firms, including the Ladd Agency. He enjoyed being a member of service organizations including the Jaycees and Lions Clubs of North Syracuse.

His parents, Richard L. and Jane (Kilburn) Snyder, his sister, Lynda Burns and his former wives, Margaret and Linda predeceased him.

Surviving are his children: Joanne (David) Oliver, Rick (Debra) Snyder, Mary (Dennis) Quinn, Jennifer (Richard) Bailey and Jeffrey (Carolyn) Snyder; brother, Robert Snyder; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Fergerson Funeral Home, 215 South Main Street, North Syracuse.

Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, to the CNYSPCA, 5878 East Molloy Rd., Mattydale, 13211 cnyspca.org/donate.



Published by The Citizen on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fergerson Funeral Home
215 South Main Street, North Syracuse, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Fergerson Funeral Home
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 5, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Hugs to you all. Charlie and Adie
Adriana Green
March 5, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
March 4, 2021
One of the nicest people ever. Rip Ben!
Laurie eastman
March 4, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Fergerson Family
March 4, 2021
