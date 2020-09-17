Bernice T. Conway

Bernice T. Conway, 91, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday September 15, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Katherine Golinski Szakalski.

Bernice worked for General Electric in Auburn giving 25 years of service.

She was a devote Catholic and communicate of St. Mary's Church in Auburn.

She was extremely proud of her Polish heritage and loved to cook all the Polish traditional foods.

Bernice was a devoted mother and grandmother who cherished each and every day she spent with the family especially her grandchildren who affectionately called her "Babcia".

She is survived by children: John Conway and his wife, Gail, Maureen Wawro and her husband, David, Marjorie Warren and her husband, Jeffrey; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bernice was predeceased by her husband, William A. Conway; brothers: Rudolph and William Szakalski and sister, Genevieve Szakalski.

The services will be held privately for the family. Entombment will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark Street, Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of Bernice T. Conway.

The Conway family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Finger Lakes Center for Living for the wonderful care, love and support.