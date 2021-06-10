Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bertha M. "Bert" Rowe
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY

Bertha M. "Bert" Rowe

Sept. 27, 1927 - May 22, 2021

NILES - Bertha M. "Bert" Rowe, 93, of Niles, NY died unexpectedly May 22, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Rowe was born Sept. 27, 1927 in Owasco, NY a daughter of Frederick and Emma Lydia (Kammer) Eberhardt, Sr.

She was a graduate of Auburn H.S. Class of 1946 and was a resident and homemaker in Niles for most of her life, where she and her late husband Stanley Rowe, Sr. farmed and sold Pioneer Corn Seed.

Bert was a member of the Owasco Reformed Church since 1953, Tax Collector for the Town of Niles for 20 years, a member and Past Noble Grand of Dorcas Rebekah Lodge #399, Past District Deputy of The Rebekah Assembly of NYS and the Democratic Committee Women of the Town of Niles.

Mrs. Rowe was predeceased by her husband Stanley, Sr. in 2010. Also two daughters: Darlene Burke and Laureen Green and one son James Rowe.

She is survived by a son Stanley (Sharon) Rowe, Jr. of Burgaw, NC; eight grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; three sisters: Evelyn (Edward) Murray, Lorraine Denman and Joanne Bell; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. June 26, 2021 in Owasco Rural Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Owasco Reformed Church.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Owasco Rural Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wade Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wade Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.