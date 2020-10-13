Betty L. McElwain

AUBURN - Betty L. McElwain, 90, formerly of Union Springs, passed away on Saturday October 10, 2020 at the Commons. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary Hess Ramper. Betty worked at General Products in Union Springs for several years. She was also a sales representative for Avon Inc. for many years and custodian at Union Springs Elementary School. Betty was a member of Scipio Baptist Church. Her purpose in life was to help others but most of all she was devoted to her loving family.

She is survived by children: Randy McElwain, Thomas McElwain, Timothy (Tammy) McElwain, William (Eileen) McElwain, Jacquelyn (Terry) Crane, Carol Fry, and Cheri Vermeulen; 16 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents Betty was predeceased by her son H. Douglas McElwain, brother Andrew Ramper, and sisters: Mary Lou Hoover and Joanna Garney.

There will be a private graveside service for the family. The burial will be at Soule Cemetery in Sennett. Condolences may be at www.brewfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org, or to charity of one's choice.