Betty Jean Sherlock
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Betty Jean (Hardy) Sherlock

June 23, 1937 - Feb. 24, 2021

MORAVIA - Betty Jean (Hardy) Sherlock born June 23, 1937, died February 24, 2021, of natural causes. She was born in Tacoma, WA to Burt and Ruth Hardy.

She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1956. After which she was employed by the Warehowser Estate as a live in Nanny for a short time prior to her marriage in 1959.

Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Brant R. Sherlock; her three daughters: Ruth (Wesley) Prine, Rebecca (Edwin) Perrine, Roberta (Timothy) Learn; seven grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was an active and faithful member of Owasco Valley Chapter #330, Order of the Eastern Star for 50 plus years. She served as the chair of Electa for all but a few of those years.

In her earlier years, in Moravia, she spent many summers hours harvesting, canning and freezing a variety of fruits and vegetables. She spent many hours hand sewing doll clothes for friends and family. She enjoyed crocheting and there are many examples of the fruits of her labors. In later years she enjoyed accompanying her husband to Antique Tractor Shows. She would spend many hours wandering thru the flea markets at the shows.

Betty was a beloved member of the community and will be missed by many.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn and will be held privately for the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com

Donations in Memory of Betty may be made to Eastern Star Educational Assistance Fund c/o Grand Chapter, OES, Pounder Hall 106, 1440 Utica Street, Oriskany, NY 13424.


Published by The Citizen on Feb. 28, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss. May your memories bring you comfort
Dorothy (Priest) Brooks
February 28, 2021
Brant, I have great memories of living across the road from you and Betty. Such a very kind, loving and welcoming couple. I have fondly thought of you both over the years. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Much Love Always, Kristen Kane (Formerly Fischer)
Kristen Kane (Formerly Fischer)
February 28, 2021
I have fond memories of Betty. My condolences to Brent and the family.
Shelley Sherboneau
February 28, 2021
