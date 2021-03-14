Menu
Beverly J. Hunter
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Weedsport High School
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Beverly J. Hunter

Dec. 8, 1929 - Mar. 10, 2021

AUBURN - Beverly J. Hunter 91, of Florence Street, Auburn died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in the Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Genoa December 8, 1929 to the late Howard and Edith (Foster) Kenyon.

Beverly was a graduate of Weedsport High School. She lived most of her life in Auburn and retired as a bus driver for Centro. Beverly enjoyed keeping up her home, doing her own carpentry, sewing, embroidery and was talented at making teddy bears from scratch.

She is survived by one daughter Kathleen (Bill) Goodall of VA; three sons: Rick (Connie) Horr of Weedsport, Robert (Margaret) Hunter of Auburn and David (Cheryl) Hunter of Cayuga; one sister Barbara (Howard) Bowers of Cortland; three brothers: Richard (Carol) Kenyon of Clyde, Duane Kenyon of Auburn and Gary Kenyon of Auburn; two grandchildren: Danielle and Damion; several great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, especially nephew William Dale Clark; and her special fur-baby, Sandy, whom she loved and cared for.

In addition to her parents, Beverly is predeceased by her sister Karen Clark; son Richard; and longtime companion Donald Norris, Sr.

Calling hours for Beverly will be conducted Sunday, March 21, 2021 from Noon to 2 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Private burial will take place in Soule Cemetery.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. You are in my thoughts.
Robin Churchill Swietoniowski
March 23, 2021
Rick, so sorry to hear of your mothers passing. My prayers and sympathies are with you at this difficult time. Steve Wells
Steven Wells
March 16, 2021
Sympathy to the family for your loss.
Glenn Patti Secaur
March 15, 2021
Dave and family, so sorry to hear of Bev's passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. She was such a nice lady.
Dale Antonik
March 14, 2021
