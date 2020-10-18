Beverly J. (Shaw) Scott

OWASCO - Beverly J. Scott, 89 of Owasco passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020. She was born in Binghamton, the daughter of the late Gerald and Lenodene Shaw. Beverly was a very talented and accomplished seamstress, having been employed for numerous years by Fabric Fair in Auburn. Beverly was civic minded and volunteered her time and energy to local causes important to her and the surrounding community. She was instrumental in championing for the safety of students and achieved bus privileges along the busy Owasco Road corridor. She was most proud of helping to organize local veterans' parades during the Desert Storm period. Her most favorite and cherished times were those spent with her family. She seldom would miss an event her children were involved in. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know this special woman. She is survived by her loving children: daughter and best friend, Andrea Birbilis of Owasco, son, John (Mandy) Scott Jr. of Downingtown, PA.; three grandchildren: Molly, David and Hannah Scott; three sisters: Barbara Reynolds, June Illsley, Sue (Bob) Fitzgerald; several nieces; nephews; cousins and her beloved feline companions: Mortimer, Charlie and Mitzi.

A private graveside service was held yesterday in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Owasco Fire Department or a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.