Beverly A. Plis
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Beverly A. (Cartner) Plis

July 26, 1942 - Dec. 22, 2020

AUBURN - Beverly A. (Cartner) Plis, formerly of Manrow Rd., Auburn passed away December 22, 2020 at The Fingerlakes Center For Living. She was born in Auburn on July 26, 1942 and was a graduate of Central High School.

She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by so many. Beverly was a communicant of Holy Family Church.

She is survived by her children: Monica Plis and Geoffrey (Lorissa) Plis; grandchildren: Dylan and Karsyn Plis, Garrett Ramaglia; a brother Robert (Debbie) Cartner; two sister-in-laws: Marilyn and Sharon; and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Plis in 2006, her mother Josephine Hutchings Tryon, her step father Donald Tryon and two brothers Thomas and Joseph Cartner.

Private graveside services will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Fingerlakes SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence or the family.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Dylan, Karsyn, and Family, I was sorry to hear of your grandmother's passing. Please know you are in your 2nd grade teacher's thoughts and prayers. Sending you love and hugs.
Anne Kott
December 24, 2020
