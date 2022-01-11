Menu
Beverly Louise Short
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Robert D. Gray Funeral Home
49 Jordan St.
Skaneateles, NY

Beverly Louise Short

1935-2022

SENNETT - Beverly Louise Short, 86, of Sennett, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday. Beverly was born in Aurelius, NY in 1935 was the daughter of Alfred and Dorothy Foster.

She was a wife, mom, grandmother, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Beverly enjoyed sewing, gardening, card club, raising ten kids and enjoying her grandchildren and parties at the Bunny Hut. On her 25th Wedding Anniversary Beverly and Charles took a trip to Hawaii with friends. She was a member of Lakeview Chapter Order of Eastern Stars.

She is pre-deceased by her husband Charles G. Short in 2000, her parents Alfred and Dorothy Foster, sister Eleanor Powers and four brothers Ralph, Donald, Stewart and Carl Foster.

Survived by her children: Connie (Ted) Scriven, Mary (Dan) Dobrovosky, Martin (Cindy) Short, Steven (Laurel) Short, Carol (Jack) Wagner, Gary Short, Daniel (Marge) Short, David (Lori) Short, Scott Short and Brian Short; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren; and four brothers: Boyd, Rodney, Rodger, Craig Foster; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Beverly will be buried next to Charles in Soule Cemetery.

Donations can be made to SAVES Ambulance or to Meals on Wheels.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 11, 2022.
My condolences goes out to the whole family.
Teresa Wood
Family
January 17, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
Melanie Willis Taylor
January 13, 2022
We are very sorry for the loss of your Mom.
Lou and Jo DeWitt
January 11, 2022
