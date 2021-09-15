Beverly J. Thomson

June 1, 1927 - Sept. 12, 2021

AUBURN - Beverly J. Thomson, age 94, of Auburn, passed away on September 12, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Endicott, NY on June 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Freida (Marble) Hammond.

Beverly is survived by her sons: William (Madeline) Thomson and Robert (Debra) Thomson; and sons, Kody (Raelene) Thomson and Scott Thomson along with several grandchildren; cousin, Jerry Gross; and several other cousins.

Beverly will be buried with her late husband, William, in Indian Mound Cemetery, Moravia. Burial will be held privately. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.