Brenda J. (Trouesdale) Cunningham

Nov. 26, 1940 - Aug. 24, 2021

LENEXA, KS - Brenda J. (Trouesdale) Cunningham, 80, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after several years of battling dementia. She was born on November 26, 1940 to Windsor and Estella Trouesdale in Ira, NY.

After graduating from Cato-Meridian High School in 1958, Brenda joined the United States Air Force. She was stationed at the Otis Air Force Base in Cape Cod, MA. While an administrative assistant in the USAF, Brenda met and shook hands with President John F. Kennedy. She worked for AT&T as a sales representative and also the secretary for Communication Workers of America (CWA). She made her home in Flemington, NJ for 35 years before moving to the Kansas City area to be close to her daughter and son.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Windsor and Kenneth, three sisters, Jean, Elaine, and Darlene, and her husband, John F. Cunningham. She is survived by her daughter Debra (Vince) Martini; son Rory (Mei) Smith; three grandsons: Rory P. Smith, Dr. Donald S. Smith, and Alexander R. Martini; four brothers: William (Melanie) Trouesdale, Sanford Trouesdale, Michael Trouesdale, Richard Trouesdale; and two sisters: Cynthia (Denny) Smith, and Mary Carter; as well as many nephews and nieces.

Brenda always had a wonderful sense of humor and fun. She even "bucked the system" and bought a Nissan 300ZX Sports Car - not American made while working for the CWA Union. She maintained her sense of humor even with the staff at the memory care at Benton House of Lenexa, where she spent her last days in peace.

Internment will be in Saint Magdalene Mausoleum in Flemington, NJ next to her beloved husband, John.