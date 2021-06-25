Menu
Brenda Taro
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Brenda Taro

AURELIUS - Brenda Taro, 82, formerly of Baldwinsville, NY and Lakeland, FL, passed away June 22, 2021 at her daughter's home, 1391 West Genesee St. Rd., Aurelius. Born in Syracuse, she was the daughter of the late Willie and Bernice Bowdle Webb.

Brenda previously worked for 19 years at Terrell's Potato Chip Company in Syracuse. Brenda enjoyed trips to the casino, playing bingo and cards with family and friends and in her earlier days roller skating at Reva Roller Dome where she met her late husband, Ralph.

She is survived by her five children: Ronald (Karen) Taro , Robin (Dennis) Hares, Jason Taro, Phillip (Gina) Taro and Andrew Taro; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Taro in 2014 and by four brothers and a sister.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will take place at the Hares home, 1391 West Genesee St. Rd. on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Brenda will be buried with her husband in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, SC at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Memorial Gathering
1:00p.m.
Hares home
1391 West Genesee St. Rd., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
Memories,Ralph and Brenda,I ran into both at hillside fleamarket ,early 2000's,they were living in florida and had a store.rollerskating those were the best memories,I wish I knew about the funeral earlier,I would of been There.We were all kids.
Herb White
Friend
June 28, 2021
