Brenda Tyler Cox (BarRelle)

Sept. 30, 1944 - Nov. 1, 2020

Brenda Tyler Cox (BarRelle) passed away November 1, 2020 at Crouse Hospital. Brenda was born on September 30, 1944 to Kenneth and Myra BarRelle of Port Byron. She graduated with high honors in the secretarial program from Port Byron High School in 1962. In her younger years she enjoyed roller skating at the Reva Rollerdome in Auburn. Her greatest joy was traveling the states with her husband, Corey, as tractor trailer team drivers. She was predeceased by her husband, Corey W., in 2013. She is survived by her two sisters: Jane Lombardo (Nick) and Betty Goldsworthy(Mike); her son and daughter-in-law Ken Johnston and Sandy Dashno; her grandchildren: Rachel Buchanan, Amanda Johnston, and Tyler Johnston; and great-grandchildren: Braedon Flory, MayLin Buchanan, and Victoria Buchanan; and several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5) Elbridge on Saturday November 7, 2020 from 1 to 3 pm. Other services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to a local animal shelter.