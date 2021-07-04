Menu
Brian J. Fronczek
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Brian J. Fronczek

ORLANDO, FL - Brian J. Fronczek, 43, of Orlando, FL passed away Monday, June 21st 2021. Brian was born in Auburn,New York graduated from Auburn High School and graduated from Towson University, Towson, Maryland. Brian was an avid golfer but his greatest love was coaching his two sons, in golf and baseball.

In addition to his wonderful wife Christy he is survived by his two sons: Jackson and Case; his parent,s Molly and Joe Fronczek; his sister, Jenn (Mike); and his brother, Jon (Sarah); his in-laws, Cathy and Bill Dove; April; his nephews and nieces: Christian, Taylor, Luke, Parker, Allie, Charlie, Emery, Janie.

Brian was predeceased by his brother and best friend Casey.

A memorial gathering for Family and Friends will take place at a later date.


Published by The Citizen on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Pettigrass Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved son Brian. Our hearts ache for you and yours. You remain in our thoughts and prayers.
Karen and Marty Kahler (Billie Ann's cousin)
School
July 31, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you at this time.
Linda (Maltese) Schnirel
Other
July 23, 2021
Molly and Joe So sorry for your loss. Prayers for your and your family.
Phil Marcon
July 10, 2021
Dearest Joe, So sorry to hear about this great sadness in your life. Reggie
Reggie
Other
July 9, 2021
My Dear Molly & family, Although I know words offer small comfort in your hour of sorrow, I do wish to express my sincere sympathy to you on the loss of your beloved son Brian With deepest sympathy, Barbara Irish Smith
Barbara Irish Smith
Friend
July 6, 2021
We are so very sorry. Sending thoughts and prayers to all his family.
Lou and Annie Amoia
July 5, 2021
I´m so sorry Joe. My love to your family.
Bill Kane
Family
July 5, 2021
thoughts and prayers for you and your family
ron semple
July 5, 2021
Molly and Joe, Just saw this and I wanted to send my condolences. Please know that thought and prayers are for you and your family. God Bless, John Marcon
John Marcon
Family
July 5, 2021
We are Sorry to learn about the passing of your son. No parents should have to endure the loss of a child. May it bring you comfort to know others care. Thoughts & Prayers with all....
Yvonne Guter
July 4, 2021
Molly and Joe, my heart aches for you. I hope you find consolation in your friends and family.
Carl Petrosino
Other
July 4, 2021
Brian will always be remembered by me as having that lasting Smile all the time ..Just a gentle giant of a man ! R.I.P.
David T. Rabuano
Friend
July 4, 2021
