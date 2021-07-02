Brian E. Hoisington

Sept. 22, 1971 - June 26, 2021

PORT BYRON - Brian E. Hoisington, 49, of Port Byron passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Born in Auburn on September 22, 1971, Brian was the son of Chester, Jr. and the late Elizabeth (Smith) Hoisington. He previously owned and operated Hoisington Small Engine Repair in Port Byron. Brian was a jack of all trades and enjoyed fishing and hunting. Above all others, he loved racing. Brian had a need for speed and would race anything that that had an engine.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda Hoisington; his children: Edward G., Katherine (Rowen Malbone) Hoisington, Christopher Johnson, James Barton and Corey Hyde; his step children: Randy Haig and Miranda Snyder; his grandchildren: Jasmine, Owen and Elizabeth Hoisington, Abigail Bennett-Haig and Conner McKinney; his siblings: Chester (Missy) Hoisington III and Tracy (John) Johnson; his best friends: Doug and Jaden Flora and Cheryl and Bruce Smith; along with several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for Brian will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport. Interment will follow in Sennett Rural Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at whitechapelfh.com.