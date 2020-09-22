Bruce C. Denman

Nov. 2, 1955 - Sept. 18, 2020

VENICE, NY - Bruce C. Denman, 64, of Booth Rd., Town of Venice, NY passed away Friday Sept. 18, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital after a long illness.

Bruce was born in Auburn, NY November 2, 1955. He was predeceased by parents John & Gloria Hares Denman and step-mother Edith Avery Denman. He was a graduate of SCCS Class of 1973 and had worked for Agway and had been a truck driver for AlNye Trucking for several years.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years Georgina "Chris" Perkins Denman; sister Debra (Randy) Scott; brothers: Gary (Terri) Denman, Eugene Denman, all of Venice and Kenneth (Sandy) Denman of Aurora; uncle & aunt David & Jane Porten; sisters-in-law: Ginger Obed and Gail Perkins of Scipio; brother-in-law Tom Britt of King Ferry; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-5:00 pm Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

Funeral services with Pastor Adam Sabo will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions are requested for the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of ACH 4C for their care of Bruce the last few weeks