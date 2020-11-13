Carl August Bendfeldt

Nov. 30, 1935 - Nov. 6, 2020

HARRISONBURG, VA - Carl August Bendfeldt, Jr., 84, of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born November 30, 1935, in Sullivan, NY, and was the son of the late Carl and Minnie Hagen Bendfeldt.

Mr. Bendfeldt graduated from Cazenovia High School and later served in the U.S. Army. He received his education from SUNY Morrisville where he met Carol Marie Pardee. They were married November 21, 1959, and celebrated 33 years together until her passing in 1993. He worked as a general manager at O. Mustad & Sons in Auburn, NY prior to relocating to the Shenandoah Valley in 1984. Carl owned and operated Home Tax Service from 1984 until 2020 and attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harrisonburg.

Surviving are one son, Eric Bendfeldt and wife, Mary; daughters: Deborah Clayton and husband, Raymond, Teresa Carrier and husband Allen; daughter-in-law, Lisa Bendfeldt; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by his wives: Margaret Mulvihill, and Elizabeth Patton; two sons: R. Kyle Bendfeldt and Neil Craig Bendfeldt. He was the last surviving of his five siblings.

The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, PO Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.